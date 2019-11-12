Ezzo recalling 25,000 pounds of meat due to possible listeria contamination

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time to check your refrigerator.
Pizza topping brand Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling 25,000 pounds of meat following a possible listeria contamination.
The ready-to-eat meats include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni, and sausage.
The recalled products were made on October 29th, October 30th, and November 5th.
Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause fevers, headaches and loss of balance.
So far, no one has became sick from the meats.
