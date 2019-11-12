Bradenton soldier killed during training accident in South Korea

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Bradenton man was killed during a U.S. Army training exercise in South Korea last week.
On Nov. 6, Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto was in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle that overturned at Camp Humphreys. Panipinto was killed.
Panipinto, an infantryman, was assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, after joining the Army in January 2018. After completing One Station Unit Training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, he was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Hood, Texas. He deployed with the brigade to South Korea in July 2019.
"Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane and I send our heartfelt condolences to family, friends and loved ones of Spc. Nicholas Panipinto," said Col. Kevin Capra, commander, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
"Nicholas was a dedicated and essential member of the Ghost Battalion and Greywolf Brigade. We are all deeply saddened by the loss and will keep his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," he said.
Panipinto’s remains arrive in Tampa on Wednesday and he will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday. The Greywolf Brigade will conduct a memorial ceremony on Friday in South Korea, as soldiers in the unit say farewell to Panipinto and honor his service.
Stripes.com reports two others were injured but were released with non-life threatening injuries. Two others in the vehicle were seen by medical staff as a precaution.
The accident remains under investigation.
