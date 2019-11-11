Teen and adult remain hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Sarasota on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that sent two people to the hospital.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday, officers closing off the roadway near Orange Avenue and Carver Court with police tape. ABC7 has learned that an adult and a teenager were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where they remain in critical but stable condition.
At this time the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6773.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.