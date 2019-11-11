Suspected credit card skimmers found at gas station in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Sarasota are issuing a warning to drivers after two suspected skimming devices were found at a local gas station.
Monday morning, the devices were found on pumps 11 and 12 at the 7-Eleven on North Tuttle Avenue. It's unknown when the devices were placed on the pumps, which were last inspected on October 9.
Police are warning drivers who may have gotten gas at this station to keep an eye on their bank and credit card accounts for any unknown transactions, regardless of how small they may be, and to contact their bank or credit card company about any suspicious activity.
Police also had these safety tips:
- Choose a fuel pump that is close to the entrance of the store.
- Use a credit card for the transaction, not a debit card
- Pay inside and use cash
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.