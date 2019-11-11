Nothing found in lake despite new tip about Jennifer Kesse’s disappearance

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A dive team spent days at Lake Fischer in Orange County last week searching for any clues in the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse.
A woman came forward about “something weird” she witnessed 13 years ago at that lake, located more than a mile away where Jennifer was last seen. WKMG is reporting new information that says that nothing was actually found in the lake.
This will not stop the family from continuing to find out what happened to Jennifer and her father, Drew Kesse, says this search was seven months in the making.
“[The woman] had witnessed across the lake one morning, when there were no houses, a pick up truck had backed up to the lake and she saw a man get out and take out a six- to eight-foot piece, rolled up what seemed to be carpet,” he told ABC7 by phone Sunday.
Jennifer Kesse was 24-years-old when she was last seen in January 2006 after leaving her Orlando condo. Her disappearance remains a mystery.
Surveillance video captured someone driving her car around a parking lot at another apartment complex nearby. To date, they haven’t been able to find that person or Jennifer.
Earlier this year, her family won a lawsuit to get the investigation records from the Orlando Police Department, allowing them to hire a private investigator.
While dive teams have paused their search in the lake, her parents say they will stop at nothing to bring Jennifer back home.
“If we need to, we’ll go back to that area. We have to evaluate what happened this past week,” said Drew Kesse.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.