Motorcyclist dies in fatal traffic crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A 39-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a fatal traffic crash in Englewood on Monday afternoon.
The accident took place around 12:25 p.m. on State Road 776 at Woodward Avenue.
Troopers say that Ricky Twombly was traveling westbound on State Road 776 in the outside lane on his 2006 Honda MC motorcycle at a high rate of speed and approaching Harvard Hill Road.
A 64-year-old driver who was traveling in a 2002 Ford F-150 truck was making a left turn on the same roadway when the front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the truck.
Upon impact, Twombly was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the grass.
Troopers say that due to injuries, Twombly was pronounced deceased on the scene.
