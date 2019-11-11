Motorcyclist dies after accident in Bradenton last month

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 58-year-old Bradenton man has died from injuries he received last month in a car crash on U.S. 41 and 58th Avenue West.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 7:15 p.m. on October 27.
Troopers say that a 23-year-old driver of a 2013 Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 in the continuous left turn lane and making a left turn towards the driveway access of a shopping center at the 5800th block of 14th Street West.
Troopers say the driver turned in front of a motorcycle driven by Michael Jones of Bradenton, whose motorcycle collided with the right rear side of the Nissan.
Jones was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered critical injuries. He was transported to Blake Medical Center. Troopers say he passed away on November 11.
Troopers say charges in the accident remain under investigation.
