Free services being provided for veterans on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For veterans who need legal services, Bay Pines Legal Services and the V.A. Healthcare System are joining forces.
They’re offering free appointments for veterans in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
In Manatee County, services are being provided at the Bradenton Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Monday, December 9th.
In Sarasota County, services will be offered on November 25th and December 16th.
These services include family law, housing and bankruptcy help and much more.
