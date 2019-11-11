First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and mild temperatures before the next front moves in tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure will bring sunny skies today with no chance for rain. The humidity will still be comfortable even if our highs will run a few degrees above the average. Winds will be consistently out of the east and boating weather should be fantastic. As we move into the evening a few fair-weather clouds may build but we stay dry. Tomorrow a cold front will advance in our direction and bring a chance for showers later in the day and overnight. This front will bring in even cooler air for Wednesday as winds pick up out of the north. Wednesday’s high temperatures may only reach the mid 70′s.