Sarasota preparing for Veterans Day Parade festivities
By ABC7 Staff | November 10, 2019 at 5:13 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 5:13 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday is Veterans Day and thousands are expected to pack Downtown Sarasota for its annual ‘Veterans Day Parade.'

It is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. along Main Street and will end at Gulfstream Avenue.

Street closures in that area will start at 8:00 a.m.

This year’s parade theme is “all gave some...some gave all...we may not know them all...we owe them all.”

After the parade, a ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at J.D. Hamel Park.

