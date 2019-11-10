Sarasota preparing for Veterans Day Parade festivities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday is Veterans Day and thousands are expected to pack Downtown Sarasota for its annual ‘Veterans Day Parade.'
It is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. along Main Street and will end at Gulfstream Avenue.
Street closures in that area will start at 8:00 a.m.
This year’s parade theme is “all gave some...some gave all...we may not know them all...we owe them all.”
After the parade, a ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at J.D. Hamel Park.
