Missing 78-year-old man in North Port found and is safe
Police searching for missing 78-year-old man with dementia last seen in North Port (Source: North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff | November 10, 2019 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated November 10 at 12:09 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say that the missing 78-year-old man in North Port has been found and he is okay.

Police say they had been searching for John Holt after he was reported missing after last being seen around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night at the North Port Pines assisted living facility.

According to police, Holt was brought to one of the nearby fire stations, he is safe and he is being taken back to the North Port Pines assisted living facility,

