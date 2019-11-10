Missing 78-year-old man in North Port found and is safe

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say that the missing 78-year-old man in North Port has been found and he is okay.
Police say they had been searching for John Holt after he was reported missing after last being seen around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night at the North Port Pines assisted living facility.
According to police, Holt was brought to one of the nearby fire stations, he is safe and he is being taken back to the North Port Pines assisted living facility,
