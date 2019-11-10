Missing 82-year-old man found and is safe

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The missing 82-year-old man out of Venice has been found and he is okay.
Deputies say Richard Kelly was located in Hillsborough County after being reported missing by his wife after last being seen at his home on Sunday morning.
According to deputies, there were two frightening aspects of Kelly going missing. The first was that he suffers from dementia and the second was that when his wife went to look for him she noticed that the keys to their vehicle were missing and Kelly has not been able to drive for some time.
Deputies say that he has since been located and he is safe.
