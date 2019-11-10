MCSO searching for two suspects who stole items from several vehicles in a Bradenton community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are searching for two unknown males who went into several vehicles in a Bradenton community and stole items from them.
According to deputies, two unknown males wearing hoodies and gloves went into several unlocked vehicles in the Chatum Light community on Saturday morning between the hours 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.
Deputies say that personal items were stolen from at least two of the vehicles.
There is no further information at this time.
Anyone with any information on this incident should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.