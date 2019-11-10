Cold Front and Cool Weather on the Way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We had another beautiful day and the perfect finish to the weekend with cool and dry air in place and high pressure just to the north. Another cold front approaches the area Tuesday, and moves through Tuesday night bringing scattered rain. The chances for showers are fairly low at 20%. The front will help to dry us out and cool us off again for Wednesday, but winds will shift to the NE and that swing will allow more moisture and slightly warmer conditions for Thursday. A weak low pressure system in the northern Gulf forms Thursday night and Friday and will bring showers and a few thunderstorms across the area as the low pressure tries to develop over the state Friday and Friday night. Models are showing mostly sunny conditions for next weekend. For boaters East winds around 10 knots will die down to around 5 knots in the afternoon. with a light chop on Bay and inland waters.