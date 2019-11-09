SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The cold front has moved well east of the region with some cooler drier air has moved in right behind it. This will allow skies to gradually clear tonight with a pleasant dry day setting up for Sunday. High pressure will settle in over the southeast bringing us a beautiful finish to the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80′s on Sunday and Monday and by Wednesday the next cold front begins to push into the state of Florida. We will see a gradual moderating trend in temperatures and humidity return to the region. Once the front moves through late Tuesday and into early Wednesday, we will see some showers. Winds will shift around and we get introduced to some drier, cooler weather once again for the midweek. Thursday through Friday we could see a low pressure move eastward and bring us another chance for rain. Small Craft Should Exercise caution for boaters on Sunday.