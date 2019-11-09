Police arrest 24-year-old man as suspect in shooting involving officer in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say that they have arrested a 24-year-old man as the suspect in the shooting involving an officer in Venice during early morning hours on Saturday.
According to police, Kevin Hamilton was taken into custody at an apartment in the 400 block of Armada Avenue.
Venice Police say around 5:15am, a vehicle and foot chase ended on Menedez Street and an officer opened fire on the suspect, apparently missing.
Police say the suspect and officer then got into a struggle and the suspect was able to flee, apparently uninjured. The officer received minor abrasions and is being treated.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation, but everyone involved has been accounted for.
