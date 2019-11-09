Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Manatee County

MEMPHIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A 52-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic crash on Friday night in Manatee County while traveling on his 2013 HD FLHX ST motorcycle.
Troopers say the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on U.S. 41 at U.S. 19 when Michael Soller was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the left lane.
According to troopers, Soller was approaching a curve to the left at the U.S. 19 interchange when he failed to slow down and he ran off the roadway to the right.
Troopers say that the motorcycle began to overturn and Soller collided with trees and brush. He was thrown from the motorcycle and troopers say he landed near the tree line.
Soller was transported to Blake Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.