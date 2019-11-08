Update on red tide in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report shows that there is concentrations of Karenia Brevis, which is the bacteria that causes red tide, in Southern Sarasota County and it’s starting to inch its way north.
The report released Wednesday shows there are high concentrations of K. Brevis still at beaches in Venice, Nokomis, and Englewood. It also shows that low levels of K. Brevis are present in Siesta Key and The Sarasota Bay.
It’s typical to see red tide this time of year. There has been fish kills reported on Manasota Beach and there’s also been reports of respiratory irritation there too.
Snowbird, David Macgregor, said he has only seen dead fish one day at the beach so far.
"The color of the water was good, the lifeguard said that he'd go swimming. But it's still concerning that maybe all of a sudden that we're going to get this terrible trend that we had all of last year," said Macgregor.
A new report on the red tide conditions will be released Friday afternoon here.
