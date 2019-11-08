Record warmth moving out and cooler weather moving in for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Extended summer is about to come to an end on Friday as a cold front brings fall our way for a little while. The record breaking high of 91 on Thursday beat the old mark of 90 set back in 1996.
We can say goodbye to the 90′s for a while in fact maybe for the whole year as an even stronger cold front is expected to move through on Tuesday but I digress.
Friday expect partly cloudy skies in the morning with temperatures in the mid 70′s to start the day. We will warm into the low to mid 80′s by the early afternoon with clouds on the increase throughout the day as the cold front approaches.
The rain chance on Friday is at 40% but that is mainly in the late afternoon and throughout the evening as the front slides through the Suncoast. We can expect a few scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm through the early morning hours of Saturday.
On Saturday we will see some cloudiness in the morning and a possible shower or two around sunrise, but most of the rain will be over by then. The clouds will begin to clear out by midday but should still see some clouds moving through periodically.
Winds will pick up on Saturday with small craft advisories more than likely issued for Suncoast waterways. Winds will be out of the NNE at 10-20 mph. The high on Saturday will be slightly below average in the upper 70′s. So it will feel pretty nice with cool and breezy conditions.
Sunday look for mostly sunny skies and a high around the normal for this time of year in the low 80′s. Should be a really nice day again.
Veteran’s day looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80′s and no chance for any significant rain.
A stronger cold front will move through late Tuesday and bring another chance of some showers and an isolated thunderstorm our way with much cooler weather for Wednesday. In fact the high on Wednesday could be more like winter than fall with temperatures in the low 70′s.
