Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Bradenton.
Troopers say around 8:45pm at Cortez Road and 14th Street West, a Toyota Camry driven by 21-year-old Leonardo Lucas of Bradenton was traveling east in the left turn lane of Cortez Road, approaching the driveway for the Centre Point Commons, when Lucas turned left in front of a motorcycle traveling west on Cortez.
The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Stephen Doeberl of Bradenton, was rushed to Blake Medical Center after their vehicles collided where he died a short time later from his injuries.
Florida Highway Patrol says charges in this crash are pending.
