“The most humble” teacher recognized as Chalkboard Champion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “I am speechless and I usually talk nonstop,” said Donna McGarry. That was her response when ABC 7 and Gettel Automotive surprised her classroom with $500.
McGarry is now being recognized as the Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion for the month of November.
She said this money will be useful in planning upcoming "themed days" for the students.
"It will help a lot. We like to do lots of creative things. We put on a World Series, Colonial Day. We will put on a Fiesta before winter break and we have field trips, 70's and an 80's day," said McGarry.
McGarry is a teacher at Ashton Elementary school and has been a teacher for 35 years. She has a classroom photo from each year of teaching on display in her room.
"This is my very first class. it was 1985. I can't believe it's 35 years," she said while looking at the photos.
After this year she will retire from teaching.
"I'm going to miss my students. When I come to work, it's fun. I come to school and I can't believe I get paid for this because this is like the best job ever," she added.
Congratulations Donna McGarry and best of luck in retirement.
