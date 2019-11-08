First Alert Weather: Fall weather arrives on the Suncoast

By afternoon we will see a shower form and scattered showers will pop up on the Suncoast. Rain chances will peak in the evening as the front moves past and slow clearing will occur Saturday morning. Winds will become breezy and cooler air will move in overnight. This will be the start of a long term shift in the weather pattern over the Suncoast. While the atmosphere will try to warm again next week, another, even stronger cold front will arrive by next week and knock down the temperatures once again. The process of one front after another, spaced about 5 days apart, will keep our temperatures at or slightly below the average for the foreseeable future.