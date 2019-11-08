Deputies say 41-year-old woman, 4-year-old child have been found

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say that a 41-year-old woman and 4-year-old child who were missing in Manatee County have been found and both are okay.
Police had been searching for both since the 4-year-old boy was reported missing after last being seen at Boyette Springs Elementary School in Riverview on Thursday.
According to police, they believed that he was with the 41-year-old woman, a friend of his mother’s, and they never believed he was in any danger. They just wanted to check on his well-being.
Both have since been found and are safe and sound.
