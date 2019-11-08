Hospital in Hardee County evacuated following bomb threat

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bomb threat forced patients and staff out of a Hardee County hospital on Friday.
WTSP reports the bomb threat was made around 2pm and staff at AdventHealth Wauchula sprung into action.
“We evacuated 25 patients and their family members to a nearby building and moved several patients in our emergency room to other medical facilities,” Communications Director Richelle Hoenes-Ahearn wrote in an email. "We routinely perform emergency drills and today put practice into action to keep our patients safe. They are always our first priority.”
The threat at the hospital was one of two bomb threats made Friday afternoon in Hardee County. The second was made against a radio station south of Zolfo.
Nothing was found at either location and the all clear was given.
Investigators want anyone with information to call the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-773-4144 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.