18-year-old high schooler charged over video sent to minors

18-year-old high schooler charged over video sent to minors
Deputies say 18-year-old Armando Flores admitted sending a sexual video to friends after they tracked a video circulating through the school to him. (Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | November 7, 2019 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 4:21 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Braden River High School student is facing charges after deputies say he sent a sexual video to minors.

Deputies say 18-year-old Armando Flores admitted sending a sexual video to friends after they tracked a video circulating through the school to him.

Flores was arrested and charged with transmission of materials harmful to minors to a minor by electronic device, a third degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine and placement on the state sex offender registry.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.