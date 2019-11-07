18-year-old high schooler charged over video sent to minors

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Braden River High School student is facing charges after deputies say he sent a sexual video to minors.
Deputies say 18-year-old Armando Flores admitted sending a sexual video to friends after they tracked a video circulating through the school to him.
Flores was arrested and charged with transmission of materials harmful to minors to a minor by electronic device, a third degree felony.
If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison, a $5,000 fine and placement on the state sex offender registry.
