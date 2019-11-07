Woman out for a morning run attacked in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County are looking for a man who attacked a woman as she jogged near a pond in Port Charlotte.
The woman was running near Ollie's Pond on York Avenue around 6:45am Thursday when she was attacked by a man, believed to be black, who was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and a knit ski mask.
The woman suffered minor injuries but managed to get away from the suspect.
Detectives learned while investigating that a similar event may have happened around two weeks ago at dusk and are asking the victim to contact law enforcement.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area or who have outside cameras that may have captured footage to contact them at 941-575-5361.
