Verbal threat by student leads to limited lockdown at Sarasota elementary school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A verbal threat about Ashton Elementary made by a student caused a limited lockdown on the campus Thursday.
A limited lockdown is where learning continues but students stay inside their classrooms.
The district says the School Resource Officer made the call to place the elementary school into limited lockdown while the threat, which proved to be false, was investigated.
The district says students were never in immediate danger and the limited lockdown was lifted.
It is unknown what, if any, disciplinary action the student who made the threat will face.
