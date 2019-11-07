Troopers identify 55-year-old woman struck and killed by car in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff | November 6, 2019 at 9:14 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 8:53 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on Beneva Road.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 7pm at Beneva and Gladstone Street. According to troopers, the pedestrian, 55-year-old Mary Allyson Kelly, stepped off the sidewalk into the path of a car driving south on Beneva in the outside lane, approaching Gladstone.

Kelly was struck and killed.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

