Tips to help prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.
The disease causes brain cells to degenerate and die. It’s also the most common cause of Dementia.
While research is still being done on the disease, studies show making changes to a person’s diet and lifestyle can help prevent the disease. A diet like the Mediterranean diet, which consists of colorful vegetables and fish, has been showed to slow down cognitive decline. Making sure people stay social and active, both physically and mentally helps too.
"Exercising your brain like you're exercising your body. Pick something that you enjoy to do that won't frustrate you. It could be Sudoku, a crossword puzzle, but it's just as important as physical exercise," said Danielle Valery, who is the Manager at Sarasota Memorial Memory Disorder Clinic.
Locally, USF is doing a research project to see if computer training could help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease. The university is looking for people 65 years of age and older who don’t have any neurological disorders to be part of this study. If you’re interested call 863-800-0835.
Other local resources for people with Alzheimer’s Disease along with SMH’s Memory Disorder Clinic include the Roskamp Institue, which researches the disease. Along with The Senior Friendship Centers, which is a place seniors can go to socialize.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.