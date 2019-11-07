North Port Police Department Has Outgrown Headquarters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials will be meeting tomorrow for a City Commission Special Meeting. Various departments will be giving presentations on what they’ve accomplished this year and what plans they have for the future. The North Port Police Department will be mentioning one issue that has been brought up in the past, but this will be the first time that the Police Chief will be addressing the fact that the City needs to come up with a plan. They have officially outgrown their police department headquarters.