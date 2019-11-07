North Port man accused of operating illegal tattoo parlor out of home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man is under arrest after police say he was running an illegal tattoo parlor at a home in the city.
Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at the home on the 2700 block of Vizza Lane, finding the illegal tattoo parlor as well as cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Neil Clemens was arrested and charged with unlawful tattooing, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of prescription drugs, and possession/or use of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.