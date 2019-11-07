INCREDIBLE: Therapy dogs in Sarasota pose for Thanksgiving-inspired photo

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - They were challenged to a photo shoot and volunteers with Alliance of Therapy Dogs in Sarasota didn’t disappoint!
With help from their handlers, the dogs posed for this Thanksgiving-inspired photo. It was a lot of work for the dogs (AND the handlers!) but the photo was worth it.
Afterwards the dogs celebrated their success with some doggie ice cream!
According to their website, Alliance of Therapy Dogs "provides testing, certification, registration, support, and insurance for members who volunteer with dogs to visit hospitals, special needs centers, schools, nursing homes, and other facilities."
If you’d like to consider joining, you can learn more here.
You can see a few more photos below:
