Gets your jackets and sweaters ready winter like weather coming to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lets face it temperatures have been more like summer than mid fall. The high on Wednesday was 90 and the low was 74. That is more typical of August than early November. We even saw afternoon and evening showers move through.
Most of us have had enough of this extended summer of 2019. Well it’s about to finally come to an end after Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the Suncoast late Friday. This front will cool things down a little on Friday due to the increase in cloud cover in advance of the cold front then much cooler weather will slide in on Saturday and Sunday.
Thursday we can expect another hot day with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90 once again. The record high for Thursday is 90 set back in 1989. We will see partly cloudy skies and only a 20% chance for a late day shower or two.
Friday we start off with partly cloudy skies and then increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. There is a 20% chance for a scattered shower or two in the afternoon. The expected high on Friday 83 degrees.
Friday night the front gets closer and the rain chances increase to 40% for a mainly showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible as the cold air pushes in. Lows on Saturday will in the upper 60′s.
Saturday most of the rain will be over by sunrise and the high will only reach into the upper 70′s. Look for partly cloud skies and breezy conditions on Saturday with small craft advisories being issued for Suncoast waters.
It will stay cool on Sunday or at least more like mid fall with a high around 80 and no real threat of any rainfall as the air will be dry.
Veterans day will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80′s.
Another stronger cold front will move through on Tuesday late in the day. This front will chill things out with highs only in the low 70′s on Wednesday and lows expected in the 50′s for Thursday morning.
