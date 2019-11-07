First Alert Weather: On track for big weather changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All systems go for a rapid and long-lasting change in our weather that starts Saturday. A front is spilling cold air south out of Canada today and will that air will continue to move south. This will be the first shot of cooler air for the Suncoast. It will be accompanied by a breezy north wind starting Saturday. That front will also bring a chance for a shower tomorrow.
Today we will have another warm but mostly sunny day. As high pressure builds rain chances lower and most of us will not see any rain today. Afternoon “feels-like” temperatures will again reach the mid 90′s.
