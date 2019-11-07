Driver cited in crash that sent one vehicle into canal, second vehicle into house

By ABC7 Staff | November 7, 2019 at 1:23 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 1:29 PM

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers have charged a driver with running a red light in a crash that ended with a car hitting a home in Palmetto.

Florida Highway Patrol says around 5pm on Wednesday, 32-year-old Priscilla Navarro of Bradenton was driving west on 16th Avenue East, approaching 17th Street East, when she ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle.

The vehicle she hit went into a canal, dropping around 15 feet. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Palmetto, was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Navarro's vehicle went through a chain link fence and struck a home on 17th Street East. Navarro suffered minor injuries but no one inside the home was hurt.

A Public Works inspector advised the homeowner to avoid that corner of the house.

Navarro was cited for running a red light and driving without a license without knowledge.

