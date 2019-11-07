Deputy among four injured in Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving a deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office left the deputy and three people in the other vehicle with injuries.
Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Jessica Escobar of Tampa was heading north on Rye Road around 4pm on Tuesday and failed to stop for the stop sign at County Road 675.
Escobar's vehicle crashed into the right side of a marked patrol car driven by Deputy Sergio Silva, 37, of Bradenton as he was traveling west on County Road 675.
Silva suffered minor injuries and was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Escober was seriously injured, as were her passengers, 23-year-old Delmy Escobar and 38-year-old Dinora Alfaro, both of Tampa. Troopers say neither were wearing seatbelts and Delmy Escobar was thrown from the vehicle. She suffered critical injuries while Alfaro suffered serious injuries.
All three were taken to Blake Medical Center.
Jessica Escobar has been charged with violating a right-of-way and not having a valid driver’s license.
