Bradenton man accused of robbing taco shop at gunpoint

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is under arrest after police say he robbed a restaurant at gunpoint Wednesday night.
Police say around 9:30pm, 18-year-old Sir Darrius Da’Shawn Searles entered Poppos Taqueria on Manatee Avenue West through a rear door, held two employees at gunpoint and made off with $1,200 in cash.
Police caught up to Searles several hours later and arrested him without incident. He is being held without bond on charges of armed robbery.
The investigation into the armed robbery continues and police say more charges may be pending. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 941-932-9300.
