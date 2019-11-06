55-year-old woman struck and killed by car in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle on Beneva Road.
Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 7pm at Beneva and Gladstone Street. According to troopers, the pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman whose name has not yet been released, stepped off the sidewalk into the path of a car driving south on Beneva in the outside lane, approaching Gladstone.
The pedestrian was struck and killed.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.