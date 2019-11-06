Three Molotov cocktails thrown through window of Bradenton apartment

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are investigating what appears to be a case of arson in the city.
Around 3am on Tuesday, first responders were called to a home on the 400 block of 10th Avenue West to find heavy smoke coming from the windows.
While investigating, police discovered the windows to the apartment had been broken and three Molotov cocktails appeared to have been lit on fire and thrown inside.
CrimeStoppers of Manate County is asking for tips and offers a reward of up to $3,000. Call 1-866-634-8477 with any information.
You can also call detectives directly at 941-932-9356.
