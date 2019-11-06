Sarasota County School Board gives Superintendent Todd Bowden 30 notice of suspension without pay or termination

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After 5 1/2 hours of community outcry and deliberations among School Board members, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to give Superintendent Todd Bowden 30 days notice of suspension without pay or termination.
This all started months ago when an employee of the School District, Cheraina Bonner, told Dr. Todd Bowden that she was being sexually harassed by her boss, former Assistant Superintendent Jeff Maultsby.
The School Board then hired a third party to investigate these claims and that report found that not only was Cheraina Bonner sexually harassed, Dr. Bowden did not adequately handle her allegations.
An emotional Cheraina Bonner lost her patience with the School Board early in the meeting Tuesday.
She called out from the crowd, specifically yelling to Caroline Zucker who she said she used to respect until she lied under oath.
“Take her out of the gallery please," said one Boardmember. “Yeah take me out but this is not the end!” Bonner yelled back.
This outburst was one of several after the School Board responded to Bowden’s proposal to be placed on paid administrative leave until January 1, 2020, with severance, $57,000 in attorney fees and a new 10-year contract as executive director of facilities, a position with a starting salary of $175,000 per year.
School Boardmember Bridget Ziegler was moved to tears as she called his proposal disgusting.
“In order for this district to heal, for this community to continue to support our schools with a mission of educating all of our students, I am so disgusted that this proposal was brought forward," Ziegler said to the crowd.
Bowden’s attorney presented a thick binder of their own findings to the Board, claiming that the third party’s investigation was faulty and inaccurate.
“Your investigator does not tell you what she believed Dr. Bowden knew,” Bowden’s attorney said to the Board.
The superintendent is maintaining his innocence, insisting that during his initial meeting with Cheraina Bonner she made no mention of sexual harassment and said she just wanted the texts from Jeff Maultsby to stop, but his claims weren’t enough to convince the community in the room.
“I see the angst, it’s got to stop,” said one member of the public.
“It’s very arrogant of you to sit there and hold us hostage," said another.
Another called Bowden a pig before being escorted out.
“Right now, like someone said, confidence is gone,” said another member of the community.
“It is a combination of evidence and case, after case that is so significant,” said a former employee of the School District.
At the end of the meeting, Boardmember Ziegler called this an emotional day.
“It’s a big day, a big big day," she said. "I think someone said it well, it was a very emotional day, I think you saw that. I took this very seriously. And I am grateful that 4 out of the 5 board members supported the motion.”
Boardmember Eric Robinson agreed.
“We came up with the right decision at the end of the day, but it does concern me about the process of how we got here. There was a lot of blaming of the victim that gave me great angst," he said.
That victim, feeling numb after the meeting.
'"It’s a lot to take in, what happened today," said Cheraina Bonner. “It was hard to listen to listen to them pick apart the report and go back with their investigation versus ‘the’ investigation.”
But Bonner said hearing the support of her community was amazing.
“That, if anything else, is the most amazing feeling to have a lot of support from the community," Bonner said. "Again, my bottom line is to make sure that in Sarasota County School District that this doesn’t happen to anyone.”
The Board voted 4 to 1 to give Dr. Bowden 30 day notice of either suspension without pay or termination. They’ll meet again December 10th where they plan to make a final decision.
