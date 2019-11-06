North Port High School fires head football coach after disappointing season

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port High School has fired their head football coach following a disappointing 1-9 season.
Though Brian Hatler will continue to teach physical education at the school, he's no longer in charge of the Bobcats, a position he had held since 2015.
After their final loss of the season last Friday, North Port High School Principal Brandon Johnson said, "Although many of our games were close, our losing season has been disappointing. After careful review, I feel it's time to make a change and set a new course and direction for our varsity football program."
Johnson thanked Hatler for his service and for inspiring student athletes to excel both on and off the field.
The school says they will conduct a nationwide search for a new head football coach. Candidates can contact the athletic director, Tony Miller, by calling the school directly at 941-423-8558.
