First Alert Weather: Long range forecasts point to a cooler Suncoast

The front will be to our south by Saturday morning and winds will begin to pick up. This will be the start of an extended period of cooler weather. The Climate Prediction Center has high confidence in a cool two-week forecast for the Suncoast. All major computer models are in agreement with warm temperatures out west and cool temperatures on the east coast and deep south. The Suncoast could see some nighttime low temperatures in the 50′s by ten days from now.