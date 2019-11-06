First Alert Weather: Long range forecasts point to a cooler Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hot and humid again today with a very small chance for any cooling showers. Humidity will keep the “feels like” temperature in the mid 90′s and the afternoon feeling muggy. The sun will shine behind a veil of clouds and the sky will have a milky appearance. High temperatures have been running about 6 to 8 degrees above the average and that will continue today and tomorrow. On Friday a cool front will approach with a better chance for showers.
The front will be to our south by Saturday morning and winds will begin to pick up. This will be the start of an extended period of cooler weather. The Climate Prediction Center has high confidence in a cool two-week forecast for the Suncoast. All major computer models are in agreement with warm temperatures out west and cool temperatures on the east coast and deep south. The Suncoast could see some nighttime low temperatures in the 50′s by ten days from now.
