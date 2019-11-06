A couple of cold fronts are on the way to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The winds of change are upon us as a cold front moves through late Friday and brings some Fall weather to the Suncoast. Winds will whip around to the NW on Saturday and pick up in intensity. This will cause temperatures to cool and waves to increase making for some boating hazards.
But before we can enjoy this cooler air we have to get through two more days of near record highs. The average high this time of year is 80 degrees. We will be some 8 degrees above that with high humidity. This will bring the feels like temperature into the low to mid 90′s during the afternoon.
We will see a 20% chance for a passing shower or isolated thunderstorm in the late afternoon and early evening on Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday the first cold front will be moving through the area late in the day. That means look for increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a good chance for some late day showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the evening as the front moves through.
The high on Friday will be in the low to mid 80′s due to the increase in cloud cover.
Saturday the clouds will clear as the cooler and drier air moves in on a strong NW wind. The high on Saturday expected to be in the upper 70′s after a low in the mid 60′s.
Sunday will still be breezy with mostly sunny skies and a high around 80 which is normal for early November.
Another stronger front is set to move through Tuesday morning bringing in colder air to the area on Wednesday and Thursday.
