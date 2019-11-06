Bill to make animal cruelty a federal felony heading to President Trump

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony is heading to President Trump, who is expected to sign the bill into law in the near future.
Tuesday night, the U.S. Senate passed the PACT (Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture) Act. The U.S. House passed the bill last month.
The PACT Act specifically bans crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals, among other things. It would also allow officials to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines.
According to its co-sponsor, Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan, it would also close a big loophole. His office says the bill would specifically ban animal cruelty recorded on video.
“This is a milestone for pet owners and animal lovers across the country,” Buchanan said. “For the first time, a national law has been passed by Congress to protect animals from cruelty and abuse.”
Previous laws have delegalized creating and selling those videos, but not the acts of cruelty in them.
Another co-sponsor of the bill, Democrat Ted Deutch, says the legislation sends a clear message that our society does not accept animal cruelty.
Violations of the bill could lead to prison for up to seven years.
