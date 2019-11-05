Three Bradenton men found guilty of four murders and multiple drug and firearms offenses

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Three men from Bradenton have been found guilty of four murders and several other charges related to drugs and firearms.
26-year-old Jordan Rodriguez, 25-year-old Andrew “Nico” Thompson, and 32-year-old Alfonzo Churchwell were all found guilty on charges of racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, murder conspiracy, drug and firearms offenses, and four murders after a 20-count superseding indictment that took place earlier this year in July.
These men were three of seven people who were charged in the July indictment. The other four individuals pleaded guilty to a variety of charges before going to trial.
Rodriguez, Thompson and Churchwell were all accused of committing at least one murder. Police say that there is evidence in the case showed that the three men were involved in a volatile and deadly rivalry with others in the Oneco community in Bradenton.
Police say that Rodriguez, Thompson and Churchwell worked together to traffic in controlled substances and to control and protect their drug business with violence and murder.
There is no information on when the sentencing of these three men will take place.
