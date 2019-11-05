Near record breaking warmth returns to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cooler weather was nice for a little while anyway. The cooler weather we saw over the weekend is long gone for now as highs are expected to soar into the upper 80′s through Thursday.
With winds out of the east and southeast on Tuesday high temperatures will be some 6-8 degrees above average. The average high is 81 degrees for early November.
This warming trend will continue through Friday and then a cold front arrives late Friday and early Saturday to bring a cool down this weekend. We will once again see highs and low near average for this time of year. The average low by the way is 62 degrees.
We will see a few showers and a possible thunderstorm as the front passes our area late Friday and early Saturday morning. The rain chance is at 40% right now.
Expect partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a high of 86 degrees and a feels like of 94 in the afternoon hours. There will be a few scattered showers in the late afternoon and early evening. The rain chance is only at 20% on Tuesday.
Wednesday the high will be near 90 degrees and a feels like in the mid to upper 90′s in the afternoon. There will be a few scattered showers in the afternoon with the rain chance at 20%.
Thursday it will be similar to Wednesday and then things start to change on Friday meaning we will see an increase in cloudiness later in the afternoon as the cold front approaches. It looks like the cold front will blow through by sunrise on Saturday and clear things out as the cooler and drier air moves in.
The long range models are indicating a very strong cold front moving through Tuesday of next week which could bring the coldest air of the season.
