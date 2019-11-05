First Alert Weather: Cloudy and humid with a rain chance today but changes by the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A warm front to our north will become stationary today and keep the Suncoast in the warm and muggy air. Our temperatures will run about 8 degrees above the average and “feels-like” temperatures will top out in the mid 90′s. There will be a weak upper air low pressure area drifting past north Florida today and it will help to enhance our rain chances with showers and thunderstorms moving in from the Gulf and drifting to inland locations. The showers will be isolated to scattered and arrive in the second half of the day.
Down the road, a cold front will arrive on Friday and move past on early Saturday. The front will be accompanied by a moderate rain chance starting in the second half of Friday and ending early Saturday. Winds will shift Saturday and become breezy as cooler air arrives. There are signs that several reinforcing surges of cool air over an extended period may keep us in seasonable air for 7 days or more.
