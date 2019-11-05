First Alert Weather: Cloudy and humid with a rain chance today but changes by the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A warm front to our north will become stationary today and keep the Suncoast in the warm and muggy air. Our temperatures will run about 8 degrees above the average and “feels-like” temperatures will top out in the mid 90′s. There will be a weak upper air low pressure area drifting past north Florida today and it will help to enhance our rain chances with showers and thunderstorms moving in from the Gulf and drifting to inland locations. The showers will be isolated to scattered and arrive in the second half of the day.