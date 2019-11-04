Researchers explain latest red tide report

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest report of red tide by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows parts of southern counties with high concentrations of red tide.
As of Friday,southern Sarasota County shows low to medium levels of the bloom.
“It’s a combination of a whole lot of things. The physical environment. The west Florida shell. It starts off shore and moves in shore and access to different nutrients. This particular it’s right on schedule,” said Dr. Cynthia Heil, Director of Red Tide Institute at Mote Marine Laboratory.
Scientists say this is not same as last year.
On Sunday afternoon, many people went out to Venice Beach. While there’s no fish kills washing ashore in Venice, some have been reported nearby in Manasota Beach. Also there’s been reports of respiratory irritation.
“Red tide is so patchy that one beach will be impacted. It’s just likely the beach a mile or two won’t be. So it’s always a good idea to check the forecast before you go,” said Heil.
Models show that in the next few days, the wind will likely push the red tide bloom away from shore, and most likely it won’t move north.
“In the short term, probably not because the local winds and the current are predicting that it’s not going to move north and by short term, I mean in 3 to 5 days. Beyond that it’s hard to predict, depends on the currents, the waves, the weather system, all kind of different things,” she said.
.The FWC will be releasing its next midweek report, Nov. 6th.
