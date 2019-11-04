Money saving Monday: How to get early Black Friday deals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Good news for shoppers, you may not have to wait until Black Friday to get good deals on holiday gifts.
This year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday fall later than in years past, which means people have less time to go holiday shopping if they wait until after Thanksgiving to do so.
Because of this, a lot of retailers are rolling out deals earlier this year. The President of Rakuten said shoppers should try and look for stores that have preview sales and friends and family sales. A lot stores with these sales will offer storewide discounts of about 25-30% off. Often times the discount can be added onto a sale item, which could end up creating Black Friday like deals.
Some examples of stores that are offering early discounts include Macy’s, Target, Kohl’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue. During the whole month of November, Walmart is also offering up to $100 off select TVs, tech accessories, and toys.
November is also the month where people get the highest cash back rates for different cash back apps, like Rakuten or Ibotta, so people can earn some extra cash when doing their holiday shopping.
