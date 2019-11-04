Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce addresses a “desperate need” for new insurance employees

“We either have labor market that shows us what industry is growing or we commission a skill gap study to really understand the industry," said Mireya Eavey, Executive Vice President of CareerEdge. "Because a lot of time, an employer can say, ‘we need people.’ Well we need to understand, what kind of people? What are the jobs? What are their skill sets? Before we can make the decision that we want to invest and we want to work in an industry.”